Voices of dissent heard within Maharashtra BJP over securing posts in opposition benches

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
After senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse expressed his dissent over BJP’s leadership, former minister and late Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde has hinted that she is unhappy with her current political status.
Pankaja was defeated by her estranged cousin and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde in Parli Assembly constituency in the October 2019 election. Pankaja’s supporters suspect that BJP leaders facilitated her defeat as she was projecting herself as one of the Chief Ministerial candidates.
In her Facebook post, Pankaja said that she and her followers have to decide about the future journey against the backdrop of political changes in the State. She has appealed her followers to join her on December 12 on the occasion of Gopinath Munde’s 60th birth anniversary.
Amidst rumours that she might join the Shiv Sena, senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that many BJP leaders were willing to join the party.
As her Facebook post created ripples among the BJP cadre, BJP State unit President Chandrakant Patil told the media that BJP leaders have spoken to Pankaja and she was with the party. Patil refuted reports that Pankaja was going to join the Sena.
There are also talks that Pankaja was trying to exert pressure on the BJP leadership to get her a seat in the Legislative Council where she can claim the position of Leader of the Opposition. Political pundits say that if Pankaja quits the BJP, it would prove a major setback to the party which is struggling to set aside its upper caste face. The Munde family commands major chunk of OBC vote bank in the State.
Earlier, Eknath Khadse had said that the BJP leadership kept aside senior leaders who have built the party. He claimed that the party lost about 25 seats because the State leaders were unwilling to work as a team.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...