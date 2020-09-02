Volkswagen announces bookings and prices for automatic variants of BS6 Polo and Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced bookings and prices of the automatic variants of its best-selling brands — BS6 Polo and Vento.

The GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus are available at an introductory price of ₹9.67 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Both the models are now available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission variant that retains its maximum power, minimum consumption philosophy, it claimed.

Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15.

The AT variants of both the BS6 Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen’s right-sized 1.0l TSI engine. Offering a power output of 110PS and 175Nm of torque, the Polo GT TSI comes equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and black rear spoiler. On the Vento, for passenger safety and comfort, the Highline Plus variant has four airbags and LED headlamps.

Enhanced performance

“At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS6 Polo and Vento. That will continue to offer customers the performance and enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with its maximum power and minimum consumption ideology. With the introduction of the automatic variant, we are making our carlines more accessible for the Indian customers,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

“The smooth gearshift makes it perfect for the Indian driving conditions, added Knapp. The AT transmission also reduces the overall maintenance cost and positively enhances our total cost of ownership experience,” he said.

The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified. Prospective customers can now book their preferred Volkswagen through its ‘360° online retail experience’ available on the brands’ website, apart from being available at the dealerships, the company said.