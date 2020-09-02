Volkswagen announces bookings and prices for automatic variants of BS6 Polo and Vento

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced bookings and prices of the automatic variants of its best-selling brands — BS6 Polo and Vento.
The GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus are available at an introductory price of ₹9.67 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh, respectively, the company said in a statement.
Both the models are now available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission variant that retains its maximum power, minimum consumption philosophy, it claimed.
Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15.
The AT variants of both the BS6 Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen’s right-sized 1.0l TSI engine. Offering a power output of 110PS and 175Nm of torque, the Polo GT TSI comes equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and black rear spoiler. On the Vento, for passenger safety and comfort, the Highline Plus variant has four airbags and LED headlamps.
“At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS6 Polo and Vento. That will continue to offer customers the performance and enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with its maximum power and minimum consumption ideology. With the introduction of the automatic variant, we are making our carlines more accessible for the Indian customers,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
“The smooth gearshift makes it perfect for the Indian driving conditions, added Knapp. The AT transmission also reduces the overall maintenance cost and positively enhances our total cost of ownership experience,” he said.
The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified. Prospective customers can now book their preferred Volkswagen through its ‘360° online retail experience’ available on the brands’ website, apart from being available at the dealerships, the company said.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...