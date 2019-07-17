Walmart India opens 3rd `Best Price’ Cash & Carry Store at Nizamabad in Telangana

Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of world’s largest retailer Walmart Inc., has launched its 26th Cash & Carry store ‘Best Price Modern Wholesale Store’ in India at Nizamabad, making it its third store in Telangana.

After its Best Price Stores in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and now Nizamabad, Walmart plans to open fourth store in Warangal this year. The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform.

Spread over 50,000 sq. ft., the store expects to contribute to the local and state economy by creating an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. The store will also boost the smallholder farmers and regional supplier eco-system as it will directly source from farmers and locally relevant food, non-food products from local suppliers to fulfil the needs of its members. Besides, the new store has been integrated with sustainable solutions such as renewable energy, LED lights, water recycling through Sewage Treatment Plant and ground water recharging through collection of storm water and waste management.

Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said, “We continue to expand our footprint in Telangana with this 3rd store within a span of 4 months of opening the 2nd Store in Karimnagar. Telangana is an important State for us. We will continue to make investments here and it will remain an important sourcing destination for us as we source directly from farmers, develop many small and medium agri-commodity suppliers and for our Private Brands.”

“We source fresh vegetables like Cucumber, Tomato, Cabbage, Cauliflower and Green Chilli from Vantimamidi market and red whole chilli from Warangal for Telangana Stores, as well as for our stores in other states including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Beyond business, Walmart Foundation has provided a grant to the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) to strengthen agricultural production systems in rural and peri-urban locations in Telangana, touching 30,000 farmers over a period of 2 years.