Want Covid shot? Link your mobile number with Aadhaar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The government has made seeding current mobile number with Aadhaar mandatory for receiving Covid-19 vaccination and will not allow proxies for Aadhaar authentication, said RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management on Covid-19, on Sunday.
Sharma, also a member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19, said it is being made a must for identifying the person getting vaccinated and also keeping a digital record on who gets vaccinated by whom, when, and with which vaccine.
He was briefing senior officials from State and Union Territories at a video conference convened by the Health Ministry. Apart from State Principal secretaries, National Health Mission directors and State immunisation officers attended the meeting that discussed in detail the States’ feedback on the Co-WIN software, which forms the backbone of the last-mile vaccine administration, and its operational use.
Sharma gave an overall view of the Co-WIN software and the principles underpinning the technology back-up for the vaccination exercise. He said robust, dependable and agile technology shall form both the foundation and the back-up for the country’s Covid-19 vaccination, which shall be the world’s largest immunisation exercise. This is an unprecedented scale of immunisation, he pointed out.
Addressing the participants, Sharma said that the process should be citizen-centric, and built on the approach that the vaccine shall be available anytime and anywhere. He stressed on the need to be flexible without compromising on quality. He reiterated that inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies.
Former Telecom Regulatory Authority Chairman underscored the critical importance of capturing the vaccination data in real time and said there is a need for identifying the beneficiaries uniquely and undeniably.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...