WB CM offers land, support for vaccine manufacturers

In view of growing Covid caseload in West Bengal and shortage of vaccines in India, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for formulation of a “proactive”, “liberal” and “discerning” vaccine import policy by the Centre.

She expressed her willingness to provide land and other “support” to vaccine-makers — global and national ones — who will set up units in West Bengal.

The State’s active Covid case count stood at nearly 1.28 lakh as on May 12 with over 20,000 fresh cases being added in 24 hours.

Low manufacturing

Pointing out that vaccine manufacturing in India was low (leading to supply and distribution constraints), and only a “microscopic percentage” of the country’s 140 crore-odd population has been covered; she said there was a need to “speedily import vaccines”.

“Liberal, proactive and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today,” she wrote to PM Narendra Modi while mentioning that “vaccination is now the real antidote” to Covid-19.

Franchisee manufacturing

Banerjee has requested the Centre to push for manufacturing of vaccines under the franchisee route and rope in both global players and Indian manufacturers in the proposals.

“We could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchisee model for bulk production of vaccines. We in West Bengal are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operations for authentic vaccine manufacturing,” she wrote in her letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.