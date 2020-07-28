We have to live with coronavirus till vaccine comes: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said all have to ‘live with coronavirus’ even as the State reported an addition of 7,948 new cases in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1,10,297.

The active cases stood at 56,527 and the number recovered is at 52,622, while the toll rose to 1,148 with 58 fresh deaths.

Claiming that Andhra Pradesh was the “only State which is conducting conducting over 50,000 tests a day at the rate of 32,761 per million population,” Reddy said the reporting of numbers was transparent and fool-proof in the State.

He was speaking at a video conference with the district collectors.

While the cases may appear many at over one lakh, more than 50,000 had already recovered, the Chief Minister said.

“We are in a situation where we have to live with coronavirus. It comes and goes and it’s not a sin or crime to get infected. We have to wait till a vaccine comes out,” Reddy said.

According to the latest data, East Godavari (1,367) and Kurnool (1,146) districts continue to register fresh cases on an alarming scale along with Guntur (945), Anantapuramu (740) and West Godavari (757).