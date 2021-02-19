WE HUB ties up with J&K institute to incubate start-ups

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, has signed an agreement with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

The two organisations will organise a pre-incubation programme for 60 aspiring entrepreneurs, 30 each from the two States.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Jammu and Kashmir Commissioner Secretary (Industries and Commerce) MK Dwivedi, signed the agreement.

“The youth of J&K have immense potential, talent and enthusiasm. However, their potential has not been fully utilised for several reasons. The agreement will help us address this issue,” Dwivedi said.

“We want to help aspiring entrepreneurs transit from idea to prototype and create market linkages,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, said in a statement on Friday.

“The co-incubation brings in the start-ups an opportunity to scale up their operations and receive mentorship from both the organisations,” she said.