Wear mask or pay penalty in Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner

As Bengaluru reported 12 positive cases in the last five days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places and work spaces.

The city so far has reported 141 positive cases, of which 69 were discharged and five died. Bengaluru city currently has 66 active cases.

BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar issued the precautionary order on Thursday night saying facial mask covering mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and working space with more than five people.

Used facial masks and gloves should be properly handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary (reject) waste. Spitting, urinating, littering and any kind of related public nuisance is banned and will be considered as public offence.

First time violation will result in fine of ₹1,000 and second and subsequent violations ₹2,000.

The State government has got approval from Centre for opening more CBNAAT Covid-19 laboratories. With this, Karnataka now will have 26 labs and the capability to conduct 5,000 tests per day.

“This increase is significant in Karnataka’s fight against coronavirus considering that state had just two labs in the beginning of February and capability of testing a few hundreds,” said Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Minister said “The number of the labs will go up by another 30 reaching 60 by the end of the month..”

24 new cases

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, 24 new cases were confirmed along with a death. The state’s total tally of cases is 589, with 22 dead and 251 discharged.