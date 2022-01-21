Wearing masks not recommended for children below 5, says revised Covid guidelines

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday has announced revised guidelines for the management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents below 18 years. The guidelines were reviewed by a group of experts and were revised due to the Omicron scare.

According to the new guidelines, wearing masks is not recommended for children aged 5 or below. Children aged between 6 to 11 can wear a mask depending on the ability of a child to use a mask safely. Those who are above the age of 12 should wear a mask.

The guidelines stated that using monoclonal antibodies or antivirals is not recommended for children below 18 years of age. Antimicrobials for asymptomatic and mild cases are not recommended for therapy.

For moderate and severe cases, antimicrobials should not be prescribed unless there is a clinical suspicion of superadded infection, the guidelines added.

In case of septic shock, empirical antimicrobials are frequently added to cover all likely pathogens on clinical judgment. According to the severity of Covid-19 cases, steroids will be recommended under supervision.

Post Covid-19 care for children

Children with mild disease or asymptomatic infection should receive routine childcare. If eligible, appropriate vaccination and nutrition counseling are to be done.

However, for children with moderate to severe Covid-19 conditions, “parents or caregivers should be counseled regarding monitoring for persistence or worsening respiratory difficulty and explained the indications for bringing the child back to the facility,” the guidelines added.

Moreover, appropriate care should be given for children who developed organ-specific dysfunction during the hospital.