“Web 3, a thing of future, Karnataka government uses blockchain tech in various departments”

Bengaluru

Blockchain and Web 3 are definitely a thing of future, but have to be used for the benefit of humanity. The Karnataka government too uses blockchain technologies in various departments, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka said.

Blockchain hackathon

He was speaking at the Building Future Cities 24-hour blockchain hackathon in Bengaluru, organised by crypto investing app CoinSwitch in association with Startup Karnataka, a Government of Karnataka initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangalore South),

Reddy said that he hopes the blockchain hackathon will come up with innovative solutions that can be implemented in the government and public service. “ We hope to get suggestions and technologies, which can take us into the future,” he added.

Vimal Sagar Tiwari, Co-Founder and COO, CoinSwitch, who was present at the event said, “Blockchain enables a participatory development that has not been possible before. We can create smart solutions that are open and shared and can be implemented at a large scale without external dependencies.”

The hackathon aims to stimulate blockchain-based smart solutions to urban problems, and received over 1,500 registrations. Over the course of 24 hours, the participants will devise and exhibit blockchain-based solutions to problem statements on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralized waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, efficient and transparent vaccine distribution, and farm supplies and supply chain management.