West Bengal looks at phase-wise resumption in economic activities

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
West Bengal is eyeing a graded exit from the Covid-19-induced lockdown with manufacturing activities resuming in stages, post May 3. It will begin with “green zones”, where “threats are low”, the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said.
A detailed notification with guidelines will be issued on May 1. The list will mention the systems that shops and establishments will have to follow, including the permissions required for re-opening. Social distancing norms will also be laid down.
The current rules for resumption of economic activities will be applicable only for “standalone shops” or “smaller ones in a neighbourhood” that generally sell “non essentials”. These would include electronic stores, roadside tea shops, stationery and book stores, mobile recharge outlets/shops, laundry services.
Large market places dealing in non-essentials, malls or chain stores will not be allowed to open. Hawkers too will not be allowed either. Barber shops, saloons and spas will remain closed as per orders issued by the Centre.
“The rules are dynamic and can be changed anytime. They will be operational May 4 onwards. District magistrates and Superintendents of Police will ensure their implementation at a grass-root level,” Banerjee said.
Taxi and bus services will be streamlined and ferry fewer passengers. Inter-district travel will remain suspended.
Kolkata, its twin city Howrah, and neighbouring districts of Hooghly and North 24 Parganas remain worst affected.
Meanwhile, the State government is also working on a ₹152,000 crore economic revival package over a six-month-time frame. “The contours are being worked out. The task force (headed by Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee) has made its suggestions,” Banerjee said.
The state exchequer’s monthly loss is estimated at ₹5,000 crore. West Bengal, one of the debt-stressed States in the country, spends nearly ₹55,000 crore annually towards the various state-sponsored social schemes; and ₹55,000 crore is paid as “interest to the Centre for loans”.
In a bid to tide over the financial crunch, the Chief Minister recently sought a one year waiver of interest payments to the Centre. She has sought faster clearance of GST dues; and requested to increase market borrowing to 5 per cent (of GSDP) as against 3 per cent.
