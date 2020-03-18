National

West Bengal reports first positive coronavirus case

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its first positive Coronavirus case. The patient had returned from the UK on March 15. The infected person has been kept in isolation at the state-owned Beleghata ID Hospital. Sources say his parents and driver are also quarantined.

The State Government’s statement is awaited on the matter.

Published on March 18, 2020
coronavirus
West Bengal
