West Bengal to implement new price structure for liquor from Nov 1

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The West Bengal government has revised the price structure of liquor brands to be sold through the retail route in the state which will come into effect from Sunday, sources said.
The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer across all categories after rationalising the price structure, the sources said.
The state government, in an apparent bid to shore up excise revenues had imposed a 30 per cent tax on liquor in second week of April when lockdown was in force.
But that move had resulted in a steep decline in wine and beer sales in the state to the tune of 40 per cent as compared to the previous year during this time, director- general of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Vinod Giri said.
Giri said representatives of the association have met the state Finance secretary and Excise commissioner and urged them to revisit the price structure.
“The government has been very receptive and indicated that it would visit the price structure in view of the ongoing festive season”, he said.
A leading wine retailer of the city said the government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer across all categories after rationalizing the price structure after 30 per cent sales tax imposition.
He said most of the prices of the various brands have gone up which is detrimental to the liquor industry in the state.
“Owing to this, people are being forced to switch over to country spirits and everyone had been scaling down the value ladder due to the price rise”, he added.
Those retailers having old price tags will be able to sell as previous prices till stocks last.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Ambitious plans for the segment may be at play
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...