West Bengal to implement new price structure for liquor from Nov 1

The West Bengal government has revised the price structure of liquor brands to be sold through the retail route in the state which will come into effect from Sunday, sources said.

The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer across all categories after rationalising the price structure, the sources said.

The state government, in an apparent bid to shore up excise revenues had imposed a 30 per cent tax on liquor in second week of April when lockdown was in force.

But that move had resulted in a steep decline in wine and beer sales in the state to the tune of 40 per cent as compared to the previous year during this time, director- general of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Vinod Giri said.

Giri said representatives of the association have met the state Finance secretary and Excise commissioner and urged them to revisit the price structure.

“The government has been very receptive and indicated that it would visit the price structure in view of the ongoing festive season”, he said.

He said most of the prices of the various brands have gone up which is detrimental to the liquor industry in the state.

“Owing to this, people are being forced to switch over to country spirits and everyone had been scaling down the value ladder due to the price rise”, he added.

Those retailers having old price tags will be able to sell as previous prices till stocks last.