WHO lauds EUAs given to SII, Bharat Bio antidotes

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the emergency approvals given in India to two vaccines, from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

“WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) given to Covid-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against Covid-19 in the region,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

“The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing the impact of Covid-19,” she added. Serum Institute of India has a production and distribution alliance for the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine in India and other low- and middle-income countries. And, envoys of more than 60 countries have visited the facilities of Bharat Biotech.