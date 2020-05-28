Will address concerns of Dalit entrepreneurs: Finance Minister

Amongst the other demands made included the need for the creation of MUDRA 2.0 to support credit facilities to nano and micro-entrepreneurs, reconstitution of National Scheduled Caste Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) into non-banking financial company for channelling the SC development funds directly to the SC entrepreneurs and yield result-oriented outcomes.

He further pointed out that the government must consider the creation of 15 per cent margin money support scheme for Stand-Up-India Scheme for enabling SC-ST entrepreneurs to avail the credit facility.

The DICCI is one of leading forums of Dalit Entrepreneurship and Commerce under its Founder Chairman Milind Kamble. In his presentation, Kamble emphasised that to meet the working capital requirements, the credit limit must be increased from the existing 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the company turnover.

Sitharaman said that DICCI was professionally addressing the concerns on the ground and contributing to policymaking. She lauded the efforts undertaken by the Chamber for championing the cause of Dalit entrepreneurship and empowerment.

This was for the first time that the Finance Minister addressed any business chamber in the country, since the lockdown.

Addressing entrepreneurs in a webinar, Minister said the issued raised during the discussions will be addressed on priority and departments will take appropriate actions. Minster and participants discussed special measures for the Scheduled Caste (SC) -Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs aimed at reviving business post-Covid-19 lockdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured the Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce (DICCI) to address issued raised by Dalit entrepreneurs trying to resume operations after lockdown due to Covid-19 spread.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!