Will be Chief Minister for next 10 years: K Chandrashekar Rao

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that he is healthy and will continue to serve as the CM for the next ten years.
Allaying speculation and media reports that he would quit as the Chief Minister on health grounds and hand over reins to his son KT Rama Rao, TRS Working President and Industries and IT Minister, KCR said: “he will continue as the Chief Minister.”
Lately, several reports were suggesting that KCR will handover baton to his son KTR.
Addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi plenary, a broad-based party meeting, KCR called upon legislators to refrain from making any speculative comments in public about leadership or its change as there was no such move.
Taking up broad-based discussions on various issues, including economy which has taken a significant hit during the Covid pandemic, and the political situation, he provided broad directional thinking. The meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan for more than two and a half hours.
Referring to the by-elections for the Nagarajunasgar constituency, KCR said that TRS would emerge victoriously. He said that from April 12, the TRS Party would initiate membership enrollment drive into the party and each district will see the addition of over 50,000 members.
Referring to GMC mayor candidate, he said that this would be announced on the day of the elections through a sealed cover. Names of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be known on the election day.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...