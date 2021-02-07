Will be Chief Minister for next 10 years: K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that he is healthy and will continue to serve as the CM for the next ten years.

Allaying speculation and media reports that he would quit as the Chief Minister on health grounds and hand over reins to his son KT Rama Rao, TRS Working President and Industries and IT Minister, KCR said: “he will continue as the Chief Minister.”

Lately, several reports were suggesting that KCR will handover baton to his son KTR.

Addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi plenary, a broad-based party meeting, KCR called upon legislators to refrain from making any speculative comments in public about leadership or its change as there was no such move.

Taking up broad-based discussions on various issues, including economy which has taken a significant hit during the Covid pandemic, and the political situation, he provided broad directional thinking. The meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan for more than two and a half hours.

Referring to the by-elections for the Nagarajunasgar constituency, KCR said that TRS would emerge victoriously. He said that from April 12, the TRS Party would initiate membership enrollment drive into the party and each district will see the addition of over 50,000 members.

Referring to GMC mayor candidate, he said that this would be announced on the day of the elections through a sealed cover. Names of both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be known on the election day.