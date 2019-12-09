National

Will give stable, pro-development government: B S Yediyurappa

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa blesses his BY Vijayendra after BJP won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka securing the position of Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

The Karnataka Chief Minister sought the support of the opposition to complete his term unhindered

Jubilant after the BJP’s stellar performance in the by-elections, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that he would give a stable and pro-development government for the next three-and-half years -- the remainder of his term.

“Voters have given their verdict and the results are out. Now we have to focus on the development of the state. I will give a good administration in the next three-and- half years with the help of our ministers and MLAs,” an upbeat Chief Minister told reporters here.

He sought the support of the opposition to complete his term unhindered.

The opposition was trying to create confusion among people. I appeal to them that at least from now on give us their complete support,” Yediyurappa said.

“We had given assurance to all the disqualified (Congress-JDS) MLAs that they will be made ministers. So there is no question of backtracking from what we promised them. We will make them ministers and give them responsibility to grow our party base in their area,” he said.

The BJP had fielded 13 disqualified MLAs as its candidates in the December five by-elections in 15 constituencies.

