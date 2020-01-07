Will take action against edible oil hoarders: Consumer Affairs Minister

The Union Consumer Affairs Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan has tweeted that his ministry would be taking action against edible oil hoarders.

In a tweet from his official handle @irvpaswan, the minister said “Edible oil prices have risen in few months, though the prod. of oil seeds and quantity of imported edible oil in current year is more than previous year. It shows that hoarders are creating artificial scarcity for speculation. We are serious and going to take necessary action,” he said.