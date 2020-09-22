Wipro 3D, GenWorks Health in pact for affordable breathing devices

Covid churn
Wipro 3D, the metal additive manufacturing (AM) business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), and GenWorks Health have entered into a strategic partnership to enable broad-based access to affordable breathing assistance medical devices.
A press statement from the company said the need from clinical experience thus far has been for a non-invasive (NIV) respiratory assistance device, that is simple, affordable and accessible to any healthcare professional addressing patients with respiratory distress. This is supported by global evidence of better patient outcomes with NIV. India is witnessing a surge in Covid patients (half a million patients).
According to the Health Ministry, about 5.8 per cent of patients require oxygen therapy and 1.7 per cent need intensive care.
The device, AirBridge, is a battery-backed Emergency Breathing Assistance System, developed by Wipro 3D in collaboration with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).
AirBridge is specifically aimed at patients that need breathing assistance, but do not have access to ventilator support, including Covid patients Wipro Chitra AirBridge can be used to support patients from few hours to few days and can work anywhere including in remote places and during transportation of patients where continuous electricity supply is a challenge.
“Wipro3D has collaborated with SCTIMNSTto offer a proven and well-tested device that is based on exhaustive clinical inputs. We have in AirBridge, a good balance of capability to offer a wide range of use cases, cost efficiency and operability that can offer an excellent solution to address respiratory distress especially Covid-19 patients,” said Ajay Parikh, Vice-President & Business Head, Wipro 3D.
