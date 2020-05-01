National

With 72 more deaths, total Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,147

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

A huge coronavirus-shaped ball set up near the War Memorial in Chennai to create awareness about the pandemic.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The total active coronavirus cases in India stood at 25,007, while nearly 9,000 people have recovered

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in India on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active Covid-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of 35,043 cases includes 111 foreign nationals, the ministry data said.

Out of the 72 deaths reported since Thursday evening, 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 17 from Gujarat, 11 from West Bengal, seven each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three from Delhi.

