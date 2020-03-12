Work-at-home during Covid-19: Telcos to boost network capacity in Kerala

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
Internet service providers in Kerala have agreed to step up network capacity by 30 to 40 per cent to meet the demand arising from the Covid-19 outbreak leading to increasing trend of work-from-home.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of representatives of various telecom service providers in the Kerala Circle and officials of the Telecommunication Department convened by the Secretary, Electronics and IT, on the directions Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official spokesman said.
Service providers have assured the government that they are well equipped to face the situation.
A major part of internet consumption in Kerala is routed via local servers. Global Internet traffic is currently low, and, therefore, increasing the capacity won’t be difficult, service providers informed the government. Boosting capacity is expected to benefit the State’s IT sector, the spokesman added.
Complaints on low bandwidth may be made to the service providers or to the government call centre (155300). The State IT department has said that it will ask for daily performance reports from various telecom service providers.
It may be recalled that the government has come out with a set of directives on avoiding social gatherings in public places in view of the Covid-19 spread, prompting a number of IT companies in the State to opt for work-at-home strategy.
