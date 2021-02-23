Work towards innovations and research to bring in change: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the IIT graduates to work towards creating start-ups and innovating things that can change the lives of crores of people in the country.

Addressing the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur through a video conference on Tuesday, he said that the day was not only important for the parents and teachers of the IIT but also for the New India as the students represent the entire country.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion.

Stressing on the need for innovation and research, he said, “The need of the day is to work while anticipating the needs of the future and to make innovations for tomorrow.” An engineer, he said, has the capability to see things in more detail and this understanding forms the basis of new discoveries and new breakthroughs in the future. He urged the students to find solutions that can improve and save the lives of millions and can save the country’s resources.

He also asked the students to adopt the mantra of ‘Self 3’ to overcome their self-doubts and obstacles in the future. The ‘Self 3’ includes self-awareness, self-confidence and selflessness. He advised the students to recognise their potential and move forward with full confidence and selflessness.

Highlighting the importance of patience and perseverance in the field of science and technology, he said, there is no place for hastiness in the field and one should continuously strive to learn even from failures.

“In the 21st century IITs need to be taken to the next level from Indian Institutes of Technology to Institutes of Indigenous Technologies to meet the changing demands and aspirations of New India,” he said.

At a time when the world is struggling with the challenges of climate change, India has come up with the idea of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and embodied it. He said, today India is one of those countries where the cost of solar power is very low per unit. But there are still many challenges to deliver solar power from door to door. He added India needs technology that minimises damage to the environment, is durable and user-friendly.

He also emphasised the need for significant innovation for Industry 4.0. He lauded the efforts of IIT Kharagpur to transform academic research related to AI at an industrial level, the internet of things and modern construction technology. He said IIT Kharagpur’s software solutions were also useful in the fight against Corona. He urged the institute to work fast on futuristic solutions in health technology and said that there was a huge market for personal healthcare equipment.

“Technology has to be developed to provide for personal healthcare equipments in India which is affordable and accurate,” he said.

He also lauded the efforts of IIT Kharagpur on the implementation of the new National Education Policy. He praised the institute for the way they were exploring knowledge and science as the strength of our future innovation. He urged the institute to compile 75 major innovations made by the institute to coincide with the 75th year of India’s independence and make them reach the country and the world. He said these inspirations would give a new boost to the country and inspire confidence.