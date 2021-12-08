World looking towards India for affordable tech-enabled solutions: PM

The world is looking towards India for affordable and sustainable technology-enabled solutions across all streams of emerging domains, including 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

“From 5G technology to artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cloud, Internet of things and robotics, the world looks towards India with optimism to provide technology-enabled solutions that are affordable and sustainable,” Modi said through a message at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2021.

Positive changes

He emphasised that it was important to look at how the country's innovation and efforts contribute more towards bringing positive change in the lives of people and that the nation's digital size is ‘immense’ and digital potential is ‘unparalleled’.

“As the future holds great potential with rapid technological progress, it is important to think and plan how our innovation and efforts contribute more towards bringing positive change in the lives of people and improving various sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and MSMEs,” Modi said.

The speed and scale of mobile connectivity have ushered in reforms, transparency, ease of living and ease of doing business, he said adding: “Equipped with one of the most vibrant ecosystems for technology innovators and start-ups, India is marching ahead of make this decade India’s ‘Techade’.”