Xcelerator Bangalore to support women-owned micro-businesses launched

Karnataka is ready to provide support to women-owned micro-businesses. Speaking after the launching ‘Xcelerator Bangalore' (XB), a curated six-month accelerator programme, for supporting and scaling women-owned micro-businesses, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured all support to women entrepreneurs. He promised that the State Government would deliberate on supporting women entrepreneurs in district-level too, in order to empower them.

Referring to the State Budget, which he presented on Monday, the Chief Minister said he has granted ₹37,188 crore for women-centric programmes. Likewise, the government is also encouraging small scale/micro entrepreneurs, working women, employees, rural self-help groups, through various initiatives including the prominent Elevate Women programme.

Xcelerator Bangalore is jointly organised by UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs' Associations, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( FKCCI), and Global Alliance For Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME).

After the launch, a panel discussion on strategies to reach and scale 50,000 women led enterprises and celebration of entrepreneurial journeys was held.

Grant for every district

Highlighting women entrepreneurs' participation in UBUNTU consortium from 26 women's associations, UBUNTU President, KSDA Chairperson and former Chief Secretary Smt Ratnaprabha, requested the Chief Minister to set aside a fund of ₹1 lakh each for every district to uplift women entrepreneurs in the state. She also pressed on the need for women entrepreneurs' parks for every woman in all districts.

Madan Padaki, co-founder of GAME, referring to Subbammana Angadi (Subbamma's shop) from Basavanagudi, said that there are thousands of women entrepreneurs in the state like Subbamma, who need the push to grow. Launch of Xelerator Bangalore is a step towards empowering women entrepreneurs, he said.

President of FKCCI, Perikal M Sundar, Co-founder of GAME Madan Prasad, SIDBI Deputy Manager V Satya Venkata Rao, and others were present on the occasion.