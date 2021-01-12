Yediyurappa all set to expand Cabinet

After getting a nod for Cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is all set to expand his ministry today.

“We are finalising seven names. As January 14 is a festival day (Sankranti), the expansion is likely to happen on January 13.,” chief minister told media.

The State, which can have a total of 34 ministers, has 27 now. Former Congress and Janata Dal Secular JD(S) MLAs who joined BJP are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Of the seven berths, three are reserved for MLCs — MTB Nagaraju, R Shankar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna.

For the other four seats, it is said there are several aspirants from within BJP. The names of MLAs, including S Angara from Dakshina Kannada, Halappa Achar from Koppal, Murugesh Nirani from Bagalkot, Arvind Bellad from Dharwad, Raju Gowda from Yadgir, and K Poornima are doing the rounds.

There is also talks of few ministers being dropped to accommodate others and the names doing rounds are that of Independent MLA and Excise Minister H Nagesh; Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle; Mines and Geology Minister CC Patil and Fisheries and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

While there has been intense lobbying, the Chief Minister is learnt to be keeping his cards close to his chest. “He has only been saying that the list will be finalised and sent by the party high command which he would abide by,” a senior party MLA said.