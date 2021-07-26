Yediyurappa announces his resignation as Karnataka CM

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
BS Yediyurappa has announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday. He had expressed his decision to resign earlier in the day at a programme to mark the celebration of two years of his government. He said will meet the Governor in the afternoon to submit his resignation.
The 78-year-old politician has served as the Chief Minister of the State for four terms and is the only chief minister to do so in Karnataka. An eight-time MLA, Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2007 but had to resign after a week when JD(S) refused to support his government. A year later he was elected Chief Minister after leading the BJP to victory in the 2008 assembly elections. However, he had to resign after he was indicted in a corruption case in 2011. He had also formed his own party, Karnataka Janata Paksha, after he fell out with the BJP leadership. In 2014, he merged his party with the BJP and went on to win the parliamentary elections from the Shimoga constituency. He was later acquitted in 2016.
He was sworn in again in 2018 as the Chief Minister of the State but resigned two days later as he could not muster enough support to continue in his post. A year later, he was back as the Chief Minister after the earlier Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy lost the majority in the assembly. In the December by-elections, the BJP won 12 out of 15 seats and managed to get the full majority of 117 seats.
