Yediyurappa must stop blaming Opposition, take up flood relief: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should accept the true picture of twin problems faced by the State — floods and drought — and stop blaming the Opposition parties, said Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka and Congress Legislature Party head Siddaramaiah.

Interacting with reporters at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Bangalore Reporters’ Guild and the Press Club of Bangalore, the former CM said: “Yediyurappa should stop spreading falsehood and belittle the Opposition and creating confusion among the people in handling flood and drought relief.”

“I have toured the State number of times post the floods. The government has not responded to the problems faced by the people both in north and south Karnataka. Yediyurappa and his ministers are more pre-occupied with preparations for by-elections,” he claimed.

“The Centre has only released funds of ₹1,200 crore for providing compensation for crops after several days of floods, which was negligible against the gross loss of ₹35,150 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. He said: “Yediyurappa is the weakest CM and the government’s performance is just zero”.

He further said the BJP government has failed to take up developmental works and is just busy in effecting frequent transfers of officials, release of more funds to constituencies represented by disqualified MLAs and reducing of funds sanctioned to Congress and JDS MLAs’ constituencies.

“Can we call this development?” the former Chief Minister questioned.

Due to inherent contradictions, the BJP Government led by Yedurappa is moving in a “reverse direction,” Siddaramaiah said.