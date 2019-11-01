Yediyurappa must stop blaming Opposition, take up flood relief: Siddaramaiah

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should accept the true picture of twin problems faced by the State — floods and drought — and stop blaming the Opposition parties, said Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka and Congress Legislature Party head Siddaramaiah.
Interacting with reporters at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Bangalore Reporters’ Guild and the Press Club of Bangalore, the former CM said: “Yediyurappa should stop spreading falsehood and belittle the Opposition and creating confusion among the people in handling flood and drought relief.”
“I have toured the State number of times post the floods. The government has not responded to the problems faced by the people both in north and south Karnataka. Yediyurappa and his ministers are more pre-occupied with preparations for by-elections,” he claimed.
“The Centre has only released funds of ₹1,200 crore for providing compensation for crops after several days of floods, which was negligible against the gross loss of ₹35,150 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. He said: “Yediyurappa is the weakest CM and the government’s performance is just zero”.
He further said the BJP government has failed to take up developmental works and is just busy in effecting frequent transfers of officials, release of more funds to constituencies represented by disqualified MLAs and reducing of funds sanctioned to Congress and JDS MLAs’ constituencies.
“Can we call this development?” the former Chief Minister questioned.
Due to inherent contradictions, the BJP Government led by Yedurappa is moving in a “reverse direction,” Siddaramaiah said.
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism