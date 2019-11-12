You are bringing disrepute to CM post: Pawan Kalyan tells Jaganmohan Reddy

In a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Jana Sena leader and film actor Pawan Kalyan has said that it was a matter of shame and disgrace that the Chief Minister was making personal attacks against political opponents. He also accused Jagan of “bringing disrepute to the august office he is holding”.

He made the comment at a media briefing in Vijayawada on Tuesday, in response to some of the comments made by the Reddy in reference to the opposition leaders N Chandrababu Naidu, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Pawan Kalyan himself. The CM referred to the fact that the film actor had married thrice.

In a blunt poser to the Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan asked, “What is your problem, sir, if have married thrice? Due to compatibility issues, I had to marry three times. Is it becoming of you to refer to it in public, while castigating my opposition to making English-medium compulsory in Government schools? Do you think Jana Sena will be put off by your cheap tactics?”

He pointed out that the CM did not even spare Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and had made derogatory remarks. He asked: “Is this what your English-medium education has taught you? Do you have no respect whatsoever for elders, or those holding high Constitutional positions?"

‘Focus on issues’

Pawan Kalyan urged the party cadres not to lose restraint over “the Chief Minister's cheap remarks. We will focus on the issues — sand scarcity crippling the construction sector in the State, rendering as many as 35 lakhs jobless and the other issues. We will oppose tooth and nail the ruling party, if the Chief Minister takes arbitrary, whimsical decisions without consulting anybody.”

Earlier, he gave a representation to the State Governor on the issue of sand scarcity in the State and suggested some measures to mitigate the problem. “Focus on the issue, not personalities. Conduct yourself with dignity and decorum in public, befitting the High Office you are holding,” he advised the Chief Minister.