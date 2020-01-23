Youth Congress opens a national register for the unemployed

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The youth wing of Congress, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), started a ‘National Register of Unemployed (NRU),’ here on Thursday to highlight the growing rate of unemployment. The IYC said every unemployed Indian can register in the NRU by giving a missed call on a toll-free number - 8151994411. The number of people giving the missed calls will be constantly maintained and updated in the NRU, the organisation said. The register will reflect the true volume of people who are suffering from unemployment due to the Centre’s policies.
Citing various studies and reports, the IYC’s office bearers told reporters here on Thursday that one in four graduates is unable to find a job. They said unemployment rate in urban India stands at nine per cent and 6.8 per cent in rural India while the overall unemployment rate among females is 17.5 per cent and current unemployment rate is 7.5 per cent.
“Unemployed students, out-of-work labourers and distressed farmers have erupted in protests, all over the nation, against this government’s inability. But, instead of acknowledging their concerns, the government has treated them with complete indifference and has even resorted to silencing their voices with brute force. By passing highly problematic laws like demonetisation and the GST, this government is focused on promoting its polarising agenda, instead of generating employment, by highlighting issues like the NRC and CAA,” the IYC said.
It claimed that the decision to form NRU was taken as a response to the state of unemployment in India. “The NRU will be concerned with starting a conversation about unemployment among the public and promote the notion of ‘Naukari Ki Baat’” the IYC said
IYC president Srinivas BV said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year but till date no data is provided. “When the Finance Minister was questioned about rising onion prices she said she does not eat onion and therefore she is unaware of the same but today, I want to ask her that why has the government eaten nation’s GDP which has gone down from 9 per cent to 2 per cent. If you don’t eat onions why have you eaten the nation’s GDP?” he asked.
