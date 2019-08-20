YSR Congress leaders decry TDP’s ‘flood politics’

Even as the flood in the Krishna river was receding following the water discharge from Srisailam, Nagarjuna sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs being stopped, the leader of the Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu, alleged that ‘an artificial flood’ had been created by the government to drown his house.

Leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Party decried ‘TDP’s flood politics’.

Claims political vendetta

Naidu on Tuesday visited some of the flood-hit areas in the city as well as surrounding areas and criticised “the failure of the government to rescue the affected people. In fact, it is an artificial flood created by the government to settle political scores with me and to drown my rented residence at Undavalli on the banks of the river.”

(The residence has emerged a bone of contention between the opposing political parties with the Andhra Pradesh government maintaining it is an unauthorised construction that needs to be pulled down.)

He alleged that drones had been deployed last week by the government to keep tabs on his house and added that, “Even the ministers were going round my house instead of helping the flood-hit people. YSR Congress have failed miserably in dealing with the situation. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is in the US, while people are suffering here.”

Vijayawada Member of Parliament and a TDP leader Kesineni Nani said, “It is clear that these are artificial floods created by the government to drown the rented house of the ex-CM.Clearly, there is foul play.”

‘In violation of all laws’

Vijayasai Reddy, the Rajya Sabha member and senior YSR Congress, tweeted, “At this rate, Naidu will blame the Krishna river for flooding and drowning his house. He chooses to reside in a house built right on the banks of the river in violation of all laws. He refuses to vacate and blames everybody else but himself.”

Senior YSR Congress leader and State minister B Satyanarayana told the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, “Naidu fled his rented house last week anticipating the flood and left for Hyderabad. Today, on Tuesday, after the floodwaters have receded, he has deemed it fit to return and make all sorts of absurd, baseless allegations.”

The Minister said drones had been deployed in the vicinity only to monitor the flood situation. “It is not necessary for us to obtain the permission of Naidu. Of course, the irrigation officials should have informed the local police, but there was some communication gap. The DGP has issued a clarification on the point,” he said.