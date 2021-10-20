YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila begins ‘padayatra’ from Chevella

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
YS Sharmila, President of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), has launched a ‘padayatra’ from Chevella in Telangana. Her father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy began his ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ 18 years ago in the same town.
She plans to walk about 4,000 kilometres, covering all the Lok Sabha Constituencies (barring the Hyderabad Constituency) in the State over the next year. This is her second padayatra. In 2012, she walked for 230 days in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, covering over 3,000 kilometres.
Addressing a gathering before beginning her padayatra on Wednesday, she said her aim was to “bring back the Rajanna Rajyam” that witnessed the implementation of various welfare schemes.
Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, set up the YSRTP in Telangana to tap the vote bank that his late father groomed during 2004-2009.
She alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was busy amassing wealth for his family instead of for working for the people’s welfare.
Alleging that thousands of farmers had committed suicide in the last eight years, she said the TRS Government had failed to fill up thousands of vacancies, causing distress to the unemployed youth.
