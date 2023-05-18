Irrespective of the face-off at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Navy has displayed humanitarian gesture by sailing out in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to search and rescue (SAR) a sinking Chinese vessel with 39 onboard.

Indian Navy has, since Wednesday, deployed its air maritime reconnaissance assets in the southern IOR, responding to Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 overturning early Tuesday morning with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and 5 Filipinos onboard.

Goodwill exercise

The Indian Navy also deployed SAR equipments at the request of approaching Chinese PLA Navy warships to the scene of incident, which was about 900 nautical miles from India in the southern IOR. Beijing had initially issued a general appeal for rescue of men and boat.

P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel, theIndian Navy said in an official statement. “As an immediate response, SAR equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA(N) ships closing the area,” Navy informed. “In a display of India’s obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided the PLA(N) warships transiting to the scene of incident,” it elaborated about the goodwill exercise.

According to reports, Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, told reporters on Thursday that Canberra had dispatched 3 airplanes and 4 ships in the global search and rescue efforts. Qian has sought more help from Australia as he stated that no one in the vessel is alive at the moment.

Operation Karuna

Similarly, India also came to the help of Myanmar devastated by cyclone Mocha. Under “Operation Karuna”, three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material docked at Yangon on Thursday. Another one is on sail and will reach Myanmar on Friday with more loads of relief material, said a Navy personnel.