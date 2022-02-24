NCLT orders liquidation of Easun Reyrolle

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has ordered liquidation of the city-based power transmission components manufacturer, Easun Reyrolle, after the lenders received no successful resolution plan.

While the State Bank of India claims the company owes it ₹205 crore, Canara Bank claims another ₹59.31 crore. The two banks had proceeded against the company at the NCLT, which admitted their pleas. The committee of lenders rejected a resolution bid by Syed Fahad and Greenergy Wind Corporation Ltd and passed a resolution for the liquidation of Easun Reyrolle.

Mahalingam Suresh Kumar has been appointed the liquidator, the order said.