NCLT orders liquidation of Easun Reyrolle

T.E. Raja Simhan | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022
Mahalingam Suresh Kumar has been appointed the liquidator

Lenders, SBI and Canara Bank, reject resolution bid by Syed Fahad and Greenergy Wind Corporation Ltd

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has ordered liquidation of the city-based power transmission components manufacturer, Easun Reyrolle, after the lenders received no successful resolution plan.

While the State Bank of India claims the company owes it ₹205 crore, Canara Bank claims another ₹59.31 crore. The two banks had proceeded against the company at the NCLT, which admitted their pleas. The committee of lenders rejected a resolution bid by Syed Fahad and Greenergy Wind Corporation Ltd and passed a resolution for the liquidation of Easun Reyrolle.

Mahalingam Suresh Kumar has been appointed the liquidator, the order said.

Published on February 24, 2022
