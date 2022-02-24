NCLT orders liquidation of Easun Reyrolle

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has ordered liquidation of the city-based power transmission components manufacturer, Easun Reyrolle, after the lenders received no successful resolution plan.
While the State Bank of India claims the company owes it ₹205 crore, Canara Bank claims another ₹59.31 crore. The two banks had proceeded against the company at the NCLT, which admitted their pleas. The committee of lenders rejected a resolution bid by Syed Fahad and Greenergy Wind Corporation Ltd and passed a resolution for the liquidation of Easun Reyrolle.
Mahalingam Suresh Kumar has been appointed the liquidator, the order said.
Published on
February 24, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.