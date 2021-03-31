NCML inks pact with Agriculture Skill Council to provide skill training in the sector

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Collateral Management Limited (NCML) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) to provide skill training in the agriculture sector.
The partnership will enable a continuous learning framework leading to training and development of resources in the agriculture industry. It will also benefit the agriculture warehousing industry.
The benefits include reduced in-house training costs due to the availability of industry-ready personnel through national-level certification, creation of a pool of skilled workforce for seasonal load by re-skilling of the currently employed workforce.
Unupom Kausik, President, NCML said, "This dynamic step was the need of the hour through which one can hope for a better support from the Government for the betterment of the Indian agriculture sector in the future."
The need for skill development in the agriculture warehouse industry has been recognised by the Government and the Indian agriculture industry for bridging the gap between the ongoing vocational education programs and the corresponding industry requirements and expectations.
"This (move) will give impetus to agriculture growth through skill enhancement of workforce and make Agriculture a sought after occupation amongst the youth,” said Satender Singh Arya, CEO, ASCI.
The process is divided into three parts and will include training courses, prior learning and special projects.
NCML will recognise prior learning for about 8-9 different skills matching the QPs (Qualification Pact) of ASCI and will recognise about 920 people in the country across 19 cities including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh etc.
ASCI will be a facilitator for creating occupational standards for various job roles as per the National Skill Qualification Framework, facilitate accreditation processes for the training being carried and certification of trainees, all of which would be approved by industry experts.
