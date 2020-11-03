NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath elected to International Dairy Federation board

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of global dairy body International Dairy Federation (IDF).

The announcement came during the the General Assembly of the IDF held on Monday.

IDF is an international non-governmental, non-profit association having members from national committees constituted by dairy organisations in each country.

“It is a privilege for me to represent the world’s largest milk-producing nation and contribute to promoting sustainable goals of dairying and also meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals. I keenly look forward to furthering IDF Board’s mandate,” Rath stated in a statement.

Rath has been associated with IDF for the last 10 years as Member Secretary of Indian National Committee and as a member of the Standing Committee on Dairy Policy and Economics.

Rath has played a key role in signing the Dairy Declaration at the IDF World Dairy Summit in Rotterdam in October 2016 between IDF and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The declaration recognises the contribution of the dairy sector to the achievement of key Sustainable Development Goals such as ending poverty and hunger, and protecting the environment.

India ranks first among the world’s milk-producing nations and has the largest bovine population in the world.

The milk production in country has been growing at the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.43 per cent as against the global CAGR of 1.53 per cent for the past five years.

In this context, the selection of Rath is considered to be a matter of pride for India, said an NDDB statement said.