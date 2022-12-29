India, on Thursday, joined the list of countries that imposed curbs on Chinese travellers. Uploading of negative Covid-19 test reports have been made mandatory from January 1 from those coming in from the Far East nation.

Apart from China, negative Covid reports will be made mandatory for passengers coming in from five other nations, that include Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Negative reports have to be uploaded on the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal before their departure, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today while taking to a micro-blogging site. Tests need to be taken 72 hours before journey to India, the Centre said in a statement.

This will be in addition to the 2 per cent random testing of international passengers on their arrival to India. So far, some 39-odd international passengers, out of 6,000 tests over the last two days, have tested positive for Covid.

Passengers will be quarantined if they show symptoms.

The move comes amid an uptick in Covid cases globally and also with the Health Ministry anticipating a surge in cases around January this year. While the ministry officials have said that the next 40 days as crucial (in terms of surge in cases), hospitalisation and deaths are expected to be lower.

Opening up of travel in China, pick-up in international travel, and the previous pattern of the virus’ outbreak – India experiencing a rise in infections some 35-40 days after countries in Far East, Europe and the USA experiencing it – are seen as the possible triggers.

Curbs on China

Apart from India, countries like the US, Japan, Taiwan and Italy have announced curbs.

For instance, in the US, beginning January 5, air passengers from China, Macau and Hong Kong will require a negative result from a test “no more than two days before departure” from there. Similarly, Japan has asked for negative Covid test reports for those arriving from mainland China. If tested positive, there will be a seven day quarantine. The border measures go effective December 30.

In Italy, antigen swabs and virus sequencing have been ordered for those coming from the East Asian nation.

India Ups Checking

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister reviewed the status, adequacy of Covid management drugs and production capacities. Representatives of pharma companies were present at the meeting.

Pharma companies have been asked to keep a close watch on the global supply scenario, closely monitor production and availability of APIs and formulation of essential medicines. They were asked to stock-up and ensure availability of drugs, even at the retail levels.

India recorded 268 fresh infections with the daily positivity rate being at 0.11 per cent.

