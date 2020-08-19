Netflix is testing a new ‘Shuffle Play’ feature

Netflix is testing out a new feature called ‘Shuffle Play’ that randomly streams titles based on previous user preferences.

The feature is meant to help indecisive viewers who can’t decide what they want to watch.

Many users took to social media stating that Netflix was showing them a new ‘Shuffle Play’ button that streams random titles.

“The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety.

Currently, the feature being tested only on connected-TV devices.

Previously, the streaming giant was also testing a ‘Play Something’ feature similar to Shuffle Play. The feature was first reported by TechCrunch.

Netflix aims to “productise something” out of these tests, according to the Variety report.

“We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful,” a Netflix rep told the Verge.