New Covid cases at 3,157 in the past 24 hours

India reported 3,157 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate at 1.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.70 per cent. Recoveries in the last 24 hours stood at 2,723 patients.

The country has administered about 189.23 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, as per a government statement.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 19,500. Active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the country’s total Positive Cases, it added. The country also saw 26 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll so far to 5,23,869.

“ The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,588 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.82 crore cumulative tests,” the official statement added.

With rising Covid case, the Delhi government has increased the number of beds dedicated to Covid patients at two hospitals. In its recent orders, the number of Covid beds at LNJP Hospital has been stepped up to 450 from the earlier count of 250 beds.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU Covid beds has increased to 178 from 100 previously. At the GTB Hospital, the number of Covid beds has risen to 400 from the previous count of 100 beds. Number of ICU Covid beds now also stand at 50 from nil previously.

With this, the number of Covid-dedicated beds in these two hospitals has increased to 850 from 350, while ICU Covid beds now stand at 228 in Delhi.

Delhi reported 1,076 new cases in the last 24 hours with no fatalities. The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 5,744.