Chennai International Airport on Thursday commissioned the Rapid Exit Taxiway ‘Zulu’ (Z/RET-1), and Link Taxiway D-1. The commissioning of both taxiways comes at a time when the airport’s peak hour handling capacity is expected to go up from the present 36 movements/hour to 45 movements/hr.

A taxiway is intended to provide a link between one part of the aerodrome with another including to and from the runway.

Water salute to Indigo aircraft using the Zulu taxiway at AAI Chennai International Airport

With the steady increase in air traffic at Chennai Airport, the augmentation of airside infrastructure resulting in operational efficiency has been of paramount importance. The newly commissioned rapid exit taxiway will be a huge fillip to the airside operations by minimising the runway occupancy time for arriving flights and thereby increasing overall runway throughput, says a release.

Designed to accommodate Code E aircraft operations, the Rapid Exit Taxiway (Z/RET-1) is a significant addition to the infrastructure of Chennai Airport. With a length of 400 meters and a width of 23 meters, this taxiway is strategically located at a distance of 1,831 meters from Runway 07 threshold, connecting Taxiway – B.

In addition to the new Rapid Exit Taxiway, Chennai Airport has also commissioned 150.93 metre long Link Taxiway D-1. This taxiway provides additional entry and exit to the main apron, further easing congestion and streamlining the flow of aircraft during peak hours. The implementation of this taxiway will facilitate swift and safe manoeuvring of aircraft on the main apron, particularly during peak hour traffic, thus reducing congestion in the taxiway network, also bestowing more flexibility to airside operations of the Chennai Airport, the release said.