Next round of talks on Friday: Centre positive, farmers say they have little hope

The ninth meeting between the protesting farmers and the Centre will take place here as scheduled on Friday, but the farmers say they have no hope in the process. They, however, said they would continue with discussions on the issue of the three farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on the other hand, said he is positive about the meeting and the government had an open mind on the meeting.

The All India Kisan Sabha general secretary, Hannan Mollah, told presspersons that the attitude of the government was clear and they did not expect positive results from the Centre. He said the farmers would strengthen the protests in the coming days and would enter the next stage after Republic Day.

Mollah said 500 organisations of farmers will take a joint decision on the next stage after Friday's meeting with the Centre. "Farmers are firm in their resolve that the struggle will go on with greater strength and will be intensified further with the active support of the working class and the masses. This resolve has been displayed in full measure by the burning of the Anti-Farmer Acts on Lohri and Makara Sankranti," he said.