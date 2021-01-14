News

Next round of talks on Friday: Centre positive, farmers say they have little hope

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 14, 2021

Farmers burn pages of the farm laws in a Lohri bonfire at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday Kamal Narang

The ninth meeting between the protesting farmers and the Centre will take place here as scheduled on Friday, but the farmers say they have no hope in the process. They, however, said they would continue with discussions on the issue of the three farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on the other hand, said he is positive about the meeting and the government had an open mind on the meeting.

The All India Kisan Sabha general secretary, Hannan Mollah, told presspersons that the attitude of the government was clear and they did not expect positive results from the Centre. He said the farmers would strengthen the protests in the coming days and would enter the next stage after Republic Day.

More
Farmers fuel Lohri fire with farm law copies
 

Mollah said 500 organisations of farmers will take a joint decision on the next stage after Friday's meeting with the Centre. "Farmers are firm in their resolve that the struggle will go on with greater strength and will be intensified further with the active support of the working class and the masses. This resolve has been displayed in full measure by the burning of the Anti-Farmer Acts on Lohri and Makara Sankranti," he said.

More
Farmers must have the right to take matters related to farm laws to the court: Ghanwat
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 14, 2021
farmers
government
laws
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.