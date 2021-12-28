NFTically powers Bollycoin to launch Dabangg NFT collectibles

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
NFT marketplace creator NFTically on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with BollyCoin for their upcoming Dabangg NFT drop producer Arbaaz Khan. The large number of Dabangg collectibles including posters, exclusive clips and images make for the most voluminous NFT drop in India yet.
BollyCoin’s NFTically technology-backed marketplace is set to be launched on December 30.
NFT drops are technologically complex processes involving various challenges including smart contracts, traffic management, security and back-end streamlining. Currently, over 3,000 stores are powered by NFTically, which makes it one of the largest and most preferred NFT marketplace creators.
Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, “NFTically prides itself on powering BollyCoin for the largest drop in terms of volume the country has ever seen. This drop is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who was looking to purchase quality NFTs. Owing to Salman Khan’s popularity, we anticipate traffic like never before. There is growing enthusiasm in collecting digital tokens and our mission is to ensure there are no hiccups in the process, not just for creators and sellers, but also the buyers to ensure we play our part in maintaining the ecosystem.”
Armand Poonawala, Co-Founder, Director, BollyCoin added, “We are delighted to have partnered with NFTically, the collaboration has made us confident the drop will roll out as seamlessly as possible.”
NFTically allows users to create their own White-label marketplace and witnessed a jump of 220 per cent in users over the last quarter.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...