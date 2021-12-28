NFTically powers Bollycoin to launch Dabangg NFT collectibles

NFT marketplace creator NFTically on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with BollyCoin for their upcoming Dabangg NFT drop producer Arbaaz Khan. The large number of Dabangg collectibles including posters, exclusive clips and images make for the most voluminous NFT drop in India yet.

BollyCoin’s NFTically technology-backed marketplace is set to be launched on December 30.

NFT drops are technologically complex processes involving various challenges including smart contracts, traffic management, security and back-end streamlining. Currently, over 3,000 stores are powered by NFTically, which makes it one of the largest and most preferred NFT marketplace creators.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, “NFTically prides itself on powering BollyCoin for the largest drop in terms of volume the country has ever seen. This drop is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who was looking to purchase quality NFTs. Owing to Salman Khan’s popularity, we anticipate traffic like never before. There is growing enthusiasm in collecting digital tokens and our mission is to ensure there are no hiccups in the process, not just for creators and sellers, but also the buyers to ensure we play our part in maintaining the ecosystem.”

Armand Poonawala, Co-Founder, Director, BollyCoin added, “We are delighted to have partnered with NFTically, the collaboration has made us confident the drop will roll out as seamlessly as possible.”

NFTically allows users to create their own White-label marketplace and witnessed a jump of 220 per cent in users over the last quarter.