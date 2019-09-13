NHRC seeks report on sanitation facilities for women in textile units

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during a full Bench hearing here on Friday, sought a status report from the Tamil Nadu government on the steps being taken to ensure sanitation facilities for garment and textile industries across the State.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a report that appeared in BusinessLine.

When the suo motu case came up for open hearing before the full Bench led by Justice HL Dattu, Labour Secretary Sunil Paliwal appeared and said that inspections of the over 7,400 garments and textile units across the State had revealed violations in many cases, especially in in southern and western districts.

Interim report

Paliwal replied in the affirmative to the Commission’s question if show-cause notices had been issued to violators; he said Director of Industrial Safety and Health had issued the notices.

Paliwal said an interim report has been submitted to the NHRC. The officer also gave an undertaking that regular inspections would carried out.

After the submissions from the State government, the Bench sought for the filing of a final report within four weeks.