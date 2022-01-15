NIFT designs stronger, high camouflage combat uniform for Indian Army

The country’s top fashion institute NIFT introduced a new combat uniform for Indian Army personnel on Saturday, marking 74 th Army Day celebrations, with specially curated fabric and camouflage print digitally designed for multi-terrain functionality.

“The uniform has been developed in a lighter and stronger fabric and the camouflage print is designed digitally for multi terrain functionality. The ergonomic features allow for long hour use and comfort and micro features are inbuilt for the use of the wearer in field conditions,” according to a government official.

In a first time exercise for the Indian Army, a modified version of the uniform has been developed keeping in mind the specific requirements of the women officers and troops of the Army, the official added.

NIFT curated five options for the fabric and 17 camouflage patterns of which one each, considered to be most suitable for the Army, was selected for the uniforms.

The team that developed the new uniform includes seven faculty members of NIFT Delhi, who were assisted by two alumni and three students.

The uniform was designed keeping in mind the 4 Cs-- comfort, climate, camouflage and confidentiality, the official pointed out.