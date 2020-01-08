Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park to raise funds to create corpus for sustenance

Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park (NBNP), an initiative of the Coimbatore Zoological Park and Conservation Centre has for the first time mooted a fund raising programme to create a corpus to sustain the maintenance of the park.

The event ‘Ooh La La’ is a musical evening starring playback singers Haricharan, Anand Aravindakshan and Swetha Mohan is slated for January 25 at the Hindustan College Ground in the city.

S V Balasubramaniam, Chairman, NBNP said that the society expects to raise a minimum of ₹1.75 crore of which ₹1 crore would go towards the corpus.

“We will need to build a corpus of ₹5 crore to sustain the park,” said its Secretary and Treasurer G Rangaswamy.

The park established on a 70-acre property at Thuvaipathi, Anaikatti was set up in 1992 to recreate the bounty of Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. It has over all these years sustained with contributions from patrons.

Over the last 3 -4 years NBNP has welcomed over 20,000 visitors each year of which over 12,000 were students from 100+ schools and colleges.

The park nurtures over 450 varieties of native trees, flora and fauna that are endemic to the Nilgiris.. The key exihibits at NBNP include amphibian pond, aquarium (featuring native species of fishes), arboretum (collection of threatened plant species native to NBR), butterfly garden, pollinator garden, herbal garden, rockeries and zodiac garden (representing the 27 nakshatras popular to Indian culture).

“It is today a popular venue for out-bound events. We have tied up with Sky High Academy to conduct programmes for corporates, schools, colleges and family groups to enrich their experience with experimental learning environments and structured in-door and out-door activity. This was launched in November and we have conducted 3 camps till date,” Nandini Rangaswamy told this correspondent.