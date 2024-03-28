Electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green has delivered 130 of its highly anticipated E-Luna electric scooters to Safe and Secure Delivery Solutions, the delivery partner of online grocery store Big Basket. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, and Fazal Shaikh, Founder of Safe and Secure Delivery Solutions, were present at the handover event.

Motwani said the company expects a demand for 50,000 E-Lunas for e-commerce deliveries in 2024-25.

“We are confident that the E-Luna will play a pivotal role in shaping a greener future for city logistics. We are working on many similar opportunities, and we expect an order book of around 50,000 E-Lunas to be deployed for the last-mile delivery segment during 2024-25,” she said.

“We are thrilled that our E-Luna has been well received for personal mobility and also as a suitable and preferred partner for the gig economy and e-commerce deliveries. This collaboration with Safe and Secure Delivery Solutions is a testament to the E-Luna’s versatility and its ability to cater to diverse needs,” she added.

Shaikh said,“The E-Luna fleet is a game-changer for our operations. Not only are we significantly reducing our environmental footprint, but the E-Luna’s low running cost, durability and efficiency are allowing us to streamline deliveries and enhance our profitability. This is a win-win for both the environment and our business.”