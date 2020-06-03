Nisarga cyclone: Gujarat shifts 50,000 to safer places

Gujarat government has shifted more than 50,000 people from different districts in South Gujarat to safer places as the 'severe cyclonic storm' Nisarga closes in towards the coast.

As many as 15 teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the coastal region of the State. All the fishing boats have been recalled, while salt-pan workers and shrimp-farm workers have been shifted to higher grounds.

Industrial establishments in Surat and Vapi districts have been advised to take safety measures, while industries in Vapi (closer to the eye of the cyclone) have been asked to shut operations for a day, today.

South Gujarat coast has high concentration of some of the key industrial establishments including liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal run by Hazira LNG Ltd, a multi-purpose cargo port run by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at Hazira. There are also large facilities of public sector units such as ONGC and NTPC, besides a large steel and engineering complex of Essar Steel, L&T among others. Dahej port near Bharuch also houses LNG terminal by Petronet LNG, India's first petroleum, chemicals and petrochemical investment region - PCPIR besides several chemical and processing industries.

Pankaj Kumar, Principal Secretary - Revenue department, Government of Gujarat, informed that the state machinery has taken all precautionary measures before the landfall of the cyclone later today.

"Cyclone Nisarga may cause heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat districts of Valsad, Navsari and adjoining coastal areas. The storm may cause heavy winds with speed of 100-110 kmph in these areas. Other districts like Bharuch may experience windspeed of 70-80 kmph," Kumar said.

"Looking at severity of the cyclone, we have shifted 50,000 people to safer places. All prescribed safety protocol for Covid-19 pandemic have been adhered to," he said adding that 170 medical teams and over 250 ambulances have been kept ready to swing into action when need arises.