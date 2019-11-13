Nita Ambani elected to The Metropolitan Museum of Art board

Flight Jargon
Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, has been named an honorary trustee of New York’s 149-year-old The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She is the first Indian to be elected to the post, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of RIL said in a statement.
“Ambani’s commitment to The Met (The Metropolitan Museum of Art) and to preserving and promoting India’s art and culture is truly exceptional. Her support has an enormous impact on the Museum’s ability to study and display art from every corner of the world,” Daniel Brodsky, the museum's Chairman said.
Nita Ambani is the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, which had been supporting The Met since 2016. She is also a member of The Met's International Council.
In 2017, the Museum honored Nita Ambani at The Met Winter Party, an event celebrating the achievements of those who foster greater diversity and inclusion in the world of art.
The Met was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers and artists who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people.
