NITI Aayog readying Make In India fillip for domestic medical devices

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
To eliminate bottlenecks in domestic medical devices businesses, government think-tank NITI Aayog is drawing up a list of devices which have most potential for export. A tentative list of 10 such device-categories has been drawn up, officials said.
Devices under the NITI Aayog scanner for providing priority subsidy or funding are cardiac stents, orthopaedic implants, surgical blades, catheters, X-Ray machines, syringes and needles, blood bags, CT Scan and MRI Machines as well as sutures. “This list is being drawn up so that their domestic manufacturing can be prioritised. However, more devices are slated to be added in follow-up meetings. This is a preliminary list,” an official, who was present at a meeting called by NITI Aayog told Businessline.
The meeting was chaired by VK Saraswat, Member, Science and Technology, NITI Aayog, who said that the government was looking at a single window framework for accelerating standardisation, body certification, declaring the device safe and so on. “Currently there are too many departments involved in giving approvals, and thus they get delayed. We want to hasten this process,” Saraswat said.
Sources said that the government is contemplating reimbursement to the company if the registration registration takes place in foreign countries. “Reimbursement of costs incurred while conducting clinical trials, as well as that for conducting Research and Development, patent filing charges will also be looked into,” said the source. A domestic stent manufacturer who did not want to be quoted said, “In the last clinical trial we undertook for getting registered our stent product with the USFDA, we spent close to ₹200 crore. This when we are already licensed by Indian regulators and our product is certified. There are a number of bottlenecks for domestic companies to boost exports. The government is looking at incentives like subsidies and preference, so that the exports of Indian products receives a fillip.”
Himanshu Baid, Chairman, CII Medical Technology Division said that all countries provide incentives to their domestic manufacturers for boosting their business.
“Our biggest competitor is China, and largely their industry is thriving on domestic production (up to 95 per cent), India needs to give it’s domestic industry,” he said.
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...