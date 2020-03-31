News

No extension in retirement date for central govt employees due to retire on March 31

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

The Central Government employees due to retire on March 31, will superannuate on that day only, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday.

In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the countrywide lockdown declared by the government consequent to the outbreak of Covid-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020, in terms of Fundamental Rules 56 and due to retire, shall retire from Central Government services on March 31, 2020, irrespective at whether they are working from home or office, it said.

