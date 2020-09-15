No proposal to certify illegal mines as legal: Centre

The Centre has clarified that there is no proposal to certify illegal mining as legal. This statement follows the response from the Jharkhand government, opposing the changes in definition of illegal mining in the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957.

In tweet last week, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said, "The Union Mines Ministry had given States only 10 days to respond on proposed amendments in Mines & Minerals Act 1957. These reforms could have huge socio-economic impact in Jharkhand. We have responded to Mines Ministry, we dn't agree to their proposed definition of illegal mining."

The proposals include increasing mineral production and employment generation by redefining the norms of exploration for auction of mineral blocks and ensuring seamless transition from exploration to production.

An official statement said that the proposals include resolving legacy issues to move towards an auction only regime for allocation of mineral resources. Removing the distinction between captive and non captive mines, developing a transparent National Mineral Index also figure among the proposals. There is also an attempt to clarify the definition of illegal mining.